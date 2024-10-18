Bfsg LLC Cuts Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Bfsg LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,523 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 57.2% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $246,000. Stableford Capital II LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,814,000. Tsfg LLC grew its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 18.9% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 4,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank & Trust increased its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.2% during the third quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 2,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IEI opened at $117.79 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.57. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $111.45 and a 1 year high of $120.33.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.3197 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

