Bfsg LLC Has $182,000 Stake in Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB)

Bfsg LLC lessened its holdings in Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Free Report) by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Seaboard were worth $182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Seaboard in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Seaboard in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Seaboard by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seaboard by 115.8% in the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 41 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seaboard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Seaboard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th.

Seaboard Stock Performance

Shares of SEB opened at $3,056.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Seaboard Co. has a 1 year low of $2,955.33 and a 1 year high of $3,796.00.

Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $62.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter. Seaboard had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 5.69%.

Seaboard Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Seaboard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.48%.

About Seaboard

Seaboard Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agricultural and ocean transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells pork products to further processors, food service operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.

