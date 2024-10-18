Bfsg LLC Has $250,000 Stock Position in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Bfsg LLC decreased its position in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Free Report) by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,021 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Forward Air were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FWRD. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in Forward Air during the first quarter worth about $3,437,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 244.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 95,963 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after acquiring an additional 68,093 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Forward Air by 37.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 194,512 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,051,000 after purchasing an additional 53,310 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new stake in shares of Forward Air during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $611,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,407,797 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,017,000 after buying an additional 424,924 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Forward Air in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Forward Air presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Forward Air Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FWRD opened at $40.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.52. Forward Air Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.21 and a fifty-two week high of $77.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The transportation company reported ($23.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($23.11). The firm had revenue of $643.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.92 million. Forward Air had a negative net margin of 30.77% and a negative return on equity of 79.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Forward Air Co. will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

