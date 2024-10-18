Bfsg LLC Purchases 5,265 Shares of NCR Voyix Co. (NYSE:VYX)

Bfsg LLC lifted its position in shares of NCR Voyix Co. (NYSE:VYX – Free Report) by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,265 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in NCR Voyix were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYX. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NCR Voyix during the 1st quarter valued at $761,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in NCR Voyix during the first quarter worth about $8,739,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in NCR Voyix during the first quarter worth about $514,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new position in shares of NCR Voyix during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,482,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of NCR Voyix during the first quarter valued at approximately $299,000. 97.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NCR Voyix alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on NCR Voyix in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of NCR Voyix from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of NCR Voyix in a report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of NCR Voyix from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.43.

Insider Activity at NCR Voyix

In other NCR Voyix news, CFO Brian J. Webb-Walsh purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.51 per share, for a total transaction of $115,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,637,734.88. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Eric Schoch bought 21,692 shares of NCR Voyix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.19 per share, with a total value of $264,425.48. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 101,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,239,369.49. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian J. Webb-Walsh bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.51 per share, for a total transaction of $115,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 142,288 shares in the company, valued at $1,637,734.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 46,492 shares of company stock worth $577,993. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NCR Voyix Price Performance

NYSE VYX opened at $13.27 on Friday. NCR Voyix Co. has a 1-year low of $10.87 and a 1-year high of $17.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.02.

NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.07). NCR Voyix had a positive return on equity of 7.35% and a negative net margin of 11.68%. The firm had revenue of $876.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that NCR Voyix Co. will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

NCR Voyix Profile

(Free Report)

NCR Voyix Corporation provides various software and services in the United States, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail; Restaurants; and Digital Banking. It offers software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution’s consumer and business customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Voyix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR Voyix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.