Bfsg LLC Purchases Shares of 2,814 Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA purchased a new position in Henry Schein in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 104.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in Henry Schein by 282.1% during the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Henry Schein stock opened at $71.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.26 and its 200 day moving average is $69.90. The firm has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Henry Schein, Inc. has a one year low of $60.01 and a one year high of $82.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Henry Schein from $92.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Henry Schein from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Henry Schein from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Lorelei Mcglynn sold 21,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total value of $1,457,725.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,978,026.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

