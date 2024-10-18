Bfsg LLC Sells 12,083 Shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

Bfsg LLC decreased its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,517 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 12,083 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. True North Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,337,000. Williams Financial LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the second quarter worth $2,661,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 11.3% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,999,613 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $17,257,000 after buying an additional 202,782 shares in the last quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the second quarter valued at about $1,573,000. Finally, Congress Park Capital LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 95.4% during the 1st quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 347,882 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 169,840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NUV opened at $9.09 on Friday. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.86 and a 1-year high of $9.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.72.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.031 per share. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

