BGC Group (NASDAQ:BGCP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BGC Group (NASDAQ:BGCP – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

BGC Group Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of BGCP stock opened at $4.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.43. BGC Group has a 12 month low of $3.14 and a 12 month high of $5.51.

BGC Group Company Profile

BGC Group, Inc operates as a financial brokerage and technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, such as government bonds, corporate bonds, and other debt instruments, as well as related interest rate derivatives and credit derivatives; equities, energy and commodities, shipping, insurance, and futures and options.

