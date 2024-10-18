Binovi Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:BNVIF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Binovi Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:BNVIF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a decline of 8.2% from the September 15th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 78.0 days.

Binovi Technologies Price Performance

Binovi Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.01.

Binovi Technologies Company Profile

See Also

Binovi Technologies Corp. engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of visual and neuro-cognitive processing products, and hardware and software for diagnosing and remediating visual perception disorders in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's products include Binovi Touch, a tool for vision therapy and vision training; Binovi Pro, which allows doctors/trainers to manage various aspects of patient/athlete's vision training regimens, track progress, and plan and assign protocols; Binovi Coach, a tool that allows users to complete their assigned activities through clear multimedia guidance; and Binovi Academy, an educational hub.

