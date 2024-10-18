Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $62.02 and last traded at $62.01, with a volume of 200067 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BKH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Black Hills from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Black Hills from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Black Hills Trading Down 0.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.69.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $402.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.00 million. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 12.96%. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Black Hills Co. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Black Hills Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. Black Hills’s payout ratio is 64.04%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Black Hills

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Black Hills by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,203,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $447,927,000 after acquiring an additional 60,219 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 31.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,147,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,425,000 after purchasing an additional 275,994 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 8.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 978,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,210,000 after purchasing an additional 78,958 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Black Hills by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 949,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,622,000 after buying an additional 3,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Black Hills by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 755,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,737,000 after buying an additional 203,340 shares during the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 222,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,394 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,106 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

Further Reading

