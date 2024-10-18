BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 150,900 shares, a decline of 7.4% from the September 15th total of 162,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 164,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FRA. Congress Park Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 33.3% in the second quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 217,985 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after buying an additional 54,466 shares during the period. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 191.0% in the 2nd quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 64,652 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 42,437 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 9.4% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 309,241 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,995,000 after purchasing an additional 26,446 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the first quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the first quarter worth about $167,000.

NYSE FRA opened at $13.59 on Friday. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has a 52 week low of $11.45 and a 52 week high of $13.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.15 and a 200-day moving average of $13.14.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.1238 dividend. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

