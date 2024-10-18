BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Holdings Boosted by Stonegate Investment Group LLC

Stonegate Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,422 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $5,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 257.9% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 68 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $774.00 to $864.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on BlackRock from $1,150.00 to $1,245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group dropped their price target on BlackRock from $842.00 to $837.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,070.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $880.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BlackRock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $991.46.

BlackRock Stock Performance

BLK stock traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,001.70. 95,271 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 575,823. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $912.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $836.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.30. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $596.18 and a 52 week high of $1,032.00.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The asset manager reported $11.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.42 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 32.36% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $10.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th were given a $5.10 dividend. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.84%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 12,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total value of $10,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,480 shares in the company, valued at $5,832,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total value of $10,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,480 shares in the company, valued at $5,832,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Pamela Daley sold 1,531 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $842.08, for a total value of $1,289,224.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,826,802.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,042 shares of company stock valued at $56,857,777. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

