Blackrock Silver (CVE:BRC) Trading Up 6.7% – Time to Buy?

Blackrock Silver Corp. (CVE:BRC – Get Free Report) was up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.49 and last traded at C$0.48. Approximately 568,916 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 65% from the average daily volume of 344,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.45.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 8.57. The stock has a market capitalization of C$141.64 million, a P/E ratio of -22.25 and a beta of 3.19.
Blackrock Silver (CVE:BRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 27th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.
Blackrock Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company's flagship property is the Tonopah West silver-gold project comprising 100 patented and 83 unpatented lode mining claims covering an area of 10.3 square kilometers located in the Walker Lane trend of western Nevada.
