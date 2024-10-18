Blackrock Silver (CVE:BRC) Trading Up 6.7% – Time to Buy?

Blackrock Silver Corp. (CVE:BRC – Get Free Report) was up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.49 and last traded at C$0.48. Approximately 568,916 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 65% from the average daily volume of 344,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.45.

Blackrock Silver Trading Up 16.9 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 8.57. The stock has a market capitalization of C$141.64 million, a P/E ratio of -22.25 and a beta of 3.19.

Get Blackrock Silver alerts:

Blackrock Silver (CVE:BRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 27th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Insider Transactions at Blackrock Silver

About Blackrock Silver

In other news, Director Andrew Pollard sold 273,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.37, for a total value of C$101,990.50. In other news, Director Andrew Pollard sold 273,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.37, for a total value of C$101,990.50. Also, Director Antony Wood sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.36, for a total value of C$45,025.00. Insiders sold a total of 573,800 shares of company stock valued at $209,141 in the last three months. 17.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

(Get Free Report)

Blackrock Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company's flagship property is the Tonopah West silver-gold project comprising 100 patented and 83 unpatented lode mining claims covering an area of 10.3 square kilometers located in the Walker Lane trend of western Nevada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.