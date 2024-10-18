Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors decreased its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Blackstone were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in Blackstone in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Blackstone news, insider John G. Finley sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total value of $4,610,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 429,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,567,311.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Blackstone news, insider John G. Finley sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total value of $4,610,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 429,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,567,311.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total value of $17,561,522.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 799,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,610,146.69. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen upped their price target on Blackstone from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America upped their price target on Blackstone from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group upped their price target on Blackstone from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Blackstone from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.47.

Blackstone Stock Performance

BX stock opened at $169.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $121.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.51. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.59 and a 12-month high of $172.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.93.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.03). Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 19.35%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Blackstone’s quarterly revenue was up 166.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Stories

