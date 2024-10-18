Bleakley Financial Group LLC Acquires 11,913 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 39,724 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,913 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $5,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 622.9% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 253 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 371.4% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 264 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, American National Bank boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 202.6% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 351 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KKR opened at $137.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.62. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.72 and a twelve month high of $139.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $125.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 17.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.70%.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 5,800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $149,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,260,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $650,470,003.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,554,644 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $48,155,039.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 5,800,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $149,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,260,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $650,470,003.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KKR shares. HSBC started coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $148.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Hsbc Global Res upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.43.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

