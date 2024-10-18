Bleakley Financial Group LLC Has $6.33 Million Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,918 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,239 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $6,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc increased its holdings in Accenture by 4.0% in the third quarter. Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc now owns 1,078 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 3.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,495 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 22.3% in the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the third quarter valued at $672,000. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 9.9% during the third quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 6,461 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $375.30 on Friday. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $278.69 and a fifty-two week high of $387.51. The stock has a market cap of $235.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.37, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $344.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $321.51.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $16.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.37 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 26.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 12.79 EPS for the current year.

Accenture declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 26th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.21%.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total transaction of $1,649,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,989 shares in the company, valued at $2,964,751.98. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 8,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.05, for a total value of $2,696,402.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 22,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,564,161.45. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total transaction of $1,649,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,964,751.98. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Accenture from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $382.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. TD Cowen raised shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $321.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Monday, September 30th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $377.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $329.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $371.18.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Accenture

Accenture Company Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.