Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Insider Shawn Marie Soderberg Sells 2,086 Shares of Stock

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 2,086 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $21,903.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 169,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,783,425. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Bloom Energy Stock Down 2.4 %

Bloom Energy stock opened at $10.16 on Friday. Bloom Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $8.41 and a twelve month high of $18.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 4.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 2.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.17.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $335.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.73 million. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 21.37% and a negative return on equity of 11.90%. Bloom Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bloom Energy

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Electron Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Bloom Energy by 131.5% in the second quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,152,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,592,000 after buying an additional 1,790,733 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,502,000. DigitalBridge Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 1,160,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,203,000 after purchasing an additional 462,581 shares during the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bloom Energy in the second quarter worth $5,602,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Bloom Energy by 762.3% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 504,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,712,000 after buying an additional 446,074 shares during the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bloom Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.68.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

