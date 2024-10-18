Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Insider Shawn Marie Soderberg Sells 2,086 Shares of Stock

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 2,086 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $21,903.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 169,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,783,425. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Bloom Energy Stock Down 2.4 %
Bloom Energy stock opened at $10.16 on Friday. Bloom Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $8.41 and a twelve month high of $18.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 4.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 2.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.17.
Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $335.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.73 million. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 21.37% and a negative return on equity of 11.90%. Bloom Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bloom Energy
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bloom Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.68.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Bloom Energy
Bloom Energy Company Profile
Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Bloom Energy
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- AI Boom Fuels Demand for Dominion Energy Stock
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Cathie Wood Cuts Robinhood Holdings—Follow Her Lead or Stay Put?
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Wave Life Sciences Rockets 70% on Historic RNA Editing Success
Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.