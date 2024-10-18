BMO Capital Markets Lowers Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) Price Target to $25.00

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on Schrödinger from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Leerink Partners started coverage on shares of Schrödinger in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Schrödinger to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Schrödinger from $43.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Schrödinger currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.60.

NASDAQ:SDGR opened at $17.59 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.33 and its 200-day moving average is $21.37. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 1.50. Schrödinger has a 52-week low of $16.67 and a 52-week high of $38.00.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $47.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.19 million. Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 38.38% and a negative net margin of 100.42%. Equities analysts predict that Schrödinger will post -2.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Schrödinger news, insider Margaret Dugan sold 1,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total value of $27,221.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,478.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 22.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 218,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,901,000 after acquiring an additional 40,434 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Schrödinger by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,776,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,603,000 after purchasing an additional 77,830 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schrödinger by 2,868.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 487,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,435,000 after buying an additional 471,399 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Schrödinger by 186.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 500,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,679,000 after buying an additional 35,036 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries.

