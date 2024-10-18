Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Short Interest Update

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDNGet Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,790,000 shares, a decrease of 7.2% from the September 15th total of 12,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,740,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.8 days. Currently, 7.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Brandywine Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BDN opened at $6.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 1.33. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $3.62 and a 12 month high of $6.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.86.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDNGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.05). Brandywine Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 32.27% and a negative return on equity of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $125.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Brandywine Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.43%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -49.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 34,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 2,360 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 12.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 22,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 42,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. Scharf Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 18.8% in the first quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 17,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Presima Securities ULC increased its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Presima Securities ULC now owns 245,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 160 properties and 22.6 million square feet as of September 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.

