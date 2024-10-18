Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Short Interest Update

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,790,000 shares, a decrease of 7.2% from the September 15th total of 12,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,740,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.8 days. Currently, 7.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Brandywine Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BDN opened at $6.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 1.33. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $3.62 and a 12 month high of $6.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.86.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.05). Brandywine Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 32.27% and a negative return on equity of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $125.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Brandywine Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.43%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -49.18%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 34,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 2,360 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 12.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 22,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 42,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. Scharf Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 18.8% in the first quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 17,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Presima Securities ULC increased its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Presima Securities ULC now owns 245,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 160 properties and 22.6 million square feet as of September 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.

