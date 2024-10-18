Broad Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:BRAC) Trading 0.1% Higher – Should You Buy?

Broad Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRAC – Get Free Report) was up 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.33 and last traded at $11.33. Approximately 752 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 4,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.32.

Broad Capital Acquisition Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.38 and its 200-day moving average is $11.36.

Broad Capital Acquisition Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Broad Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Broad Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broad Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.