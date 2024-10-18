Broad Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:BRAC) Trading 0.1% Higher – Should You Buy?

Broad Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRAC – Get Free Report) was up 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.33 and last traded at $11.33. Approximately 752 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 4,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.32.
Broad Capital Acquisition Price Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.38 and its 200-day moving average is $11.36.
Broad Capital Acquisition Company Profile
Broad Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Dallas, Texas.
