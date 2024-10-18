Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.12% from the company’s current price.

BKD has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America lowered Brookdale Senior Living from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $7.75 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.75.

Get Brookdale Senior Living alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on BKD

Brookdale Senior Living Stock Performance

Brookdale Senior Living stock opened at $6.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.21. Brookdale Senior Living has a 1 year low of $3.66 and a 1 year high of $8.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.88.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.04). Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 51.31% and a negative net margin of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $777.54 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Brookdale Senior Living will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the fourth quarter worth about $28,961,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,603,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,513,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,159,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,582,000 after buying an additional 1,228,473 shares during the period. Finally, Iron Triangle Partners LP lifted its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 21.4% in the first quarter. Iron Triangle Partners LP now owns 5,897,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,986,000 after buying an additional 1,038,353 shares in the last quarter.

About Brookdale Senior Living

(Get Free Report)

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brookdale Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookdale Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.