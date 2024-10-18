Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Trading 8% Higher – Should You Buy?

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BEP) shot up 8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $28.00 and last traded at $27.90. 443,503 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 470,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BEP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group upgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, September 30th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Renewable Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.30.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.58 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.74 and its 200-day moving average is $25.21.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 0.46%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.355 dividend. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -308.70%.

Institutional Trading of Brookfield Renewable Partners

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BEP. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Clear Point Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. 63.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, and Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and pumped storage, as well as renewable natural gas, carbon capture and storage, recycling, cogeneration biomass, nuclear services, and power transformation.

