Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (TSE:BEP.UN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BEP) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$44.79 and last traded at C$38.31, with a volume of 292759 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$35.53.
Brookfield Renewable Partners Trading Up 1.3 %
The company has a 50 day moving average of C$34.84 and a 200 day moving average of C$34.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.80, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.24, a P/E/G ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.89.
Brookfield Renewable Partners Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a $0.355 dividend. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -219.54%.
About Brookfield Renewable Partners
Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities in the North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Hydroelectric; Wind; and Solar, Storage, and others segments. It operates 840 generation facilities using hydro, solar, wind, biomass, and other renewable technologies.
