BTC Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:BTCTW) Short Interest Update

BTC Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:BTCTW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 53,200 shares, an increase of 5.6% from the September 15th total of 50,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days.
BTC Digital Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:BTCTW opened at $0.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.03. BTC Digital has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.08.
About BTC Digital
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than BTC Digital
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Oil Prices Fall, Sector Pulls Back: Time to Buy this Stock?
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- AI Boom Fuels Demand for Dominion Energy Stock
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Cathie Wood Cuts Robinhood Holdings—Follow Her Lead or Stay Put?
Receive News & Ratings for BTC Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTC Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.