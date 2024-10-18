BTC Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:BTCTW) Short Interest Update

BTC Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:BTCTW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 53,200 shares, an increase of 5.6% from the September 15th total of 50,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days.

BTC Digital Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BTCTW opened at $0.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.03. BTC Digital has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.08.

About BTC Digital

BTC Digital Ltd. engages in the cryptocurrency/bitcoin mining business. It also engages in mining machines resale and rental business. The company was formerly known as Meten Holding Group Ltd. and changed its name to BTC Digital Ltd. in August 2023. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

