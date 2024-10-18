Buffington Mohr McNeal Acquires Shares of 2,022 Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Buffington Mohr McNeal bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 7.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 3,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 14,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.5% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $137.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.47.
Emerson Electric Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $110.47 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $83.10 and a 1 year high of $119.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $105.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.23. The company has a market cap of $63.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.91, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.86.
Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.
Emerson Electric Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 11.24%.
Emerson Electric Profile
Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.
