Buffington Mohr McNeal Grows Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Buffington Mohr McNeal grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 360.0% in the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 918.9% during the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XOM has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $121.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.44.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $120.35 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.77 and a fifty-two week high of $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $474.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $117.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.49.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

