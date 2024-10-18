Buffington Mohr McNeal Purchases New Shares in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMS)

Buffington Mohr McNeal acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

IBMS opened at $25.71 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.84 and a 1-year high of $26.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.75.

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Muni Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.0384 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

