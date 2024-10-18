Buffington Mohr McNeal Trims Stock Position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Buffington Mohr McNeal decreased its holdings in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,972 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 511 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in IDACORP by 2.4% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 4,332 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,411 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of IDACORP by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 9,301 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of IDACORP by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in IDACORP by 65.8% in the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 368 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on IDACORP in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of IDACORP from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of IDACORP from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of IDACORP in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, IDACORP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.00.

IDACORP Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:IDA opened at $103.83 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.33. IDACORP, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.43 and a 52-week high of $105.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.60.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.34. IDACORP had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The business had revenue of $451.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.56 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDACORP Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. This is a positive change from IDACORP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. IDACORP’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

