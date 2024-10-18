Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Separately, Northland Securities boosted their target price on Build-A-Bear Workshop from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Stock Performance

NYSE BBW opened at $37.73 on Thursday. Build-A-Bear Workshop has a 52 week low of $21.24 and a 52 week high of $37.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $520.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.55.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $111.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.90 million. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a return on equity of 37.81% and a net margin of 10.36%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Build-A-Bear Workshop will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. Build-A-Bear Workshop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.92%.

Build-A-Bear Workshop announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 23.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director George Carrara sold 2,500 shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.27, for a total value of $90,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $668,129.67. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Build-A-Bear Workshop news, Director George Carrara sold 2,500 shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.27, for a total value of $90,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,421 shares in the company, valued at $668,129.67. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sharon Price John sold 48,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total value of $1,700,556.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 416,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,662,934.01. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,734 shares of company stock worth $4,510,217 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Build-A-Bear Workshop

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBW. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 1.4% during the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 34,467 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,782 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,970 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 0.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 640,027 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Company Profile

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes and accessories, and other toy and novelty items, including family sleepwear.

