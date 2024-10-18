Bunzl plc (BZLFY) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 15th

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, October 16th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.2511 per share on Wednesday, January 8th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.
Bunzl Stock Performance
Shares of BZLFY opened at $47.00 on Friday. Bunzl has a twelve month low of $33.97 and a twelve month high of $49.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.32.
About Bunzl
