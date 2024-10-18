Bunzl plc (BZLFY) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 15th

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, October 16th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.2511 per share on Wednesday, January 8th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.

Bunzl Stock Performance

Shares of BZLFY opened at $47.00 on Friday. Bunzl has a twelve month low of $33.97 and a twelve month high of $49.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.32.

About Bunzl

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

