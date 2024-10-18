Bytes Technology Group (LON:BYIT) Earns “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Bytes Technology Group (LON:BYIT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports.
Bytes Technology Group Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of BYIT opened at GBX 485 ($6.33) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 2,552.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.65. Bytes Technology Group has a 1 year low of GBX 433.80 ($5.66) and a 1 year high of GBX 665 ($8.68). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 484.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 506.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.08.
Bytes Technology Group Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a GBX 3.10 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.65%. Bytes Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4,736.84%.
Insider Buying and Selling
Bytes Technology Group Company Profile
Bytes Technology Group plc offers software, IT security, hardware, and cloud services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company sells servers, laptops, and other devices; various cloud-based and non-cloud-based licenses; and externally and internally provided training and consulting services.
