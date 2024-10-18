Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Given “Market Outperform” Rating at JMP Securities

JMP Securities restated their market outperform rating on shares of Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $59.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CZR. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “negative” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.38.

Shares of NASDAQ CZR opened at $45.55 on Monday. Caesars Entertainment has a 12-month low of $31.74 and a 12-month high of $50.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56. The company has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 2.97.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.68). The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. Caesars Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 525.3% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 77.0% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

