Caldwell Partners International (TSE:CWL) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

The Caldwell Partners International Inc. (TSE:CWL – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.07 and traded as high as C$1.12. Caldwell Partners International shares last traded at C$1.10, with a volume of 4,000 shares traded.

Caldwell Partners International Stock Up 0.9 %

The stock has a market cap of C$32.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$1.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.94.

Caldwell Partners International Company Profile

The Caldwell Partners International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides candidate research and sourcing services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and other European countries. The company offers retained executive and board search solutions; professional search; on-demand talent acquisition augmentation solutions; and talent strategy and assessment tools.

