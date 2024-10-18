Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Position Lessened by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC reduced its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $1,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 159.1% in the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 766.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 234 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the first quarter worth about $64,000. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian National Railway Stock Down 1.3 %

CNI stock opened at $114.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.88. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $103.96 and a 52-week high of $134.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.29.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.09). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Canadian National Railway’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.614 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on CNI. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Canadian National Railway from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Canadian National Railway from $130.67 to $126.29 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America downgraded Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $129.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.02.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

