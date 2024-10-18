Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Receives $97.96 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $97.90.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CP shares. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays raised their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Finally, Scotiabank raised Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CP

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Down 1.0 %

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CP. Gladstone Capital Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,210,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 757.9% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,303,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $342,191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,801,910 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 4th quarter valued at $520,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 4th quarter valued at $541,000. Finally, Syon Capital LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 11,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CP opened at $81.19 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a fifty-two week low of $68.92 and a fifty-two week high of $91.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.96.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.1373 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.31%.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

(Get Free Report

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.