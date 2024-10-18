Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB.PD) Stock Price Down 0.3% – Here’s Why

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB.PD – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$27.27 and last traded at C$27.27. Approximately 2,030 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at C$27.35.

Canadian Western Bank Stock Up 0.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$27.06 and a 200 day moving average price of C$26.13.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, US dollar, chequing, flex notice, organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, equipment financing and leasing, aviation financing, and dealership financing products; agriculture lending products and AgriInvest savings account; variable and fixed rate mortgages; line of credit; registered retirement savings plan, consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Western Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Western Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.