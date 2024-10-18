Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,100 shares, a decline of 6.3% from the September 15th total of 39,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 174,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Capgemini Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of CGEMY opened at $39.48 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.91. Capgemini has a 52-week low of $33.67 and a 52-week high of $49.70.
About Capgemini
