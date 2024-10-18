Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,100 shares, a decline of 6.3% from the September 15th total of 39,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 174,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Capgemini Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of CGEMY opened at $39.48 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.91. Capgemini has a 52-week low of $33.67 and a 52-week high of $49.70.

About Capgemini

Capgemini SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consulting, digital transformation, technology, and engineering services primarily in North America, France, the United Kingdom, Ireland, the rest of Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers strategy and transformation services in strategy, technology, data science, and creative design fields to support companies and organizations in creating new models and new products within the digital economy.

