Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) Trading Down 2.5% – Here’s Why

Shares of Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Free Report) traded down 2.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $20.72 and last traded at $21.05. 431,408 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 1,095,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of Capricor Therapeutics from $12.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 20th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.60.

Capricor Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $591.29 million, a PE ratio of -21.25 and a beta of 4.01.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.03). Capricor Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 220.27% and a negative net margin of 102.93%. The company had revenue of $3.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 million. Analysts expect that Capricor Therapeutics Inc will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Capricor Therapeutics

In related news, major shareholder Shinyaku Co Ltd Nippon bought 2,798,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.36 per share, with a total value of $14,999,997.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,090,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,004,281.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 27,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $133,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Capricor Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Capricor Therapeutics by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 9,040 shares in the last quarter. 21.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Capricor Therapeutics

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

