Capstone Copper FY2025 EPS Forecast Cut by Stifel Canada

Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Stifel Canada reduced their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Capstone Copper in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 15th. Stifel Canada analyst M. Tapscott now anticipates that the mining company will earn $0.67 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.71. The consensus estimate for Capstone Copper’s current full-year earnings is $0.85 per share.

Get Capstone Copper alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Capstone Copper from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Capstone Copper from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Capstone Copper from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Eight Capital lifted their price target on Capstone Copper from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on Capstone Copper from C$12.75 to C$13.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$12.84.

Capstone Copper Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of TSE:CS opened at C$10.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.63. Capstone Copper has a twelve month low of C$4.40 and a twelve month high of C$11.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.77 billion, a PE ratio of -49.14, a P/E/G ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.14.

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The mining company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$537.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$545.84 million. Capstone Copper had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 1.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Darren Murvin Pylot sold 283,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.96, for a total transaction of C$2,828,181.84. In related news, Director Darren Murvin Pylot sold 283,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.96, for a total value of C$2,828,181.84. Also, Director Humberto Antonio Fernandois sold 29,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.26, for a total value of C$276,977.41. In the last quarter, insiders sold 474,079 shares of company stock worth $4,766,854. 15.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Capstone Copper

(Get Free Report)

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company in the United States, Chile, and Mexico. It primarily explores for copper, silver, zinc, and other metals. The company owns 100% interests in Pinto Valley copper mine located in the Arizona, the United States; Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Region of Antofagasta, Chile; Santo Domingo copper-iron-gold-cobalt project located in the Atacama region, Chile; and Cozamin copper-silver mine located in the Zacatecas, Mexico.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.