Cardinal Capital Management Has $2.65 Million Stake in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $2,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRUS. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 8,183.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 665,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,935,000 after purchasing an additional 657,288 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Cirrus Logic by 34.6% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,890,493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $241,340,000 after buying an additional 486,086 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 68.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 460,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,619,000 after buying an additional 187,438 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,250,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,363,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $588,977,000 after acquiring an additional 128,393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Andrew Brannan sold 4,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $591,774.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,704.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Cirrus Logic news, SVP Justin E. Dougherty sold 10,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.71, for a total value of $1,343,837.13. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,212.98. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew Brannan sold 4,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $591,774.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,704.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Cirrus Logic stock opened at $122.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92 and a beta of 0.96. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.02 and a twelve month high of $147.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.20.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $374.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.41 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRUS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays cut shares of Cirrus Logic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cirrus Logic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.00.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including amplifiers; codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with integrated digital signal processing; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation for use in smartphones, tablets, laptops, AR/VR headsets, home theater systems, automotive entertainment systems, and professional audio systems.

Featured Articles

