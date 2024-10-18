Cardinal Capital Management Purchases 4,182 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 77,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,182 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for about 1.4% of Cardinal Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $8,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MRK. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 28,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.6% during the third quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 21.7% during the third quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 23,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 4,137 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.9% in the third quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $142.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $142.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.62.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $109.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $277.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.93, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.14 and a 12 month high of $134.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $114.42 and its 200-day moving average is $122.60.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.12. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 40.69% and a net margin of 21.99%. The firm had revenue of $16.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.06) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 342.22%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

