CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Stock Price Down 3.5% – What’s Next?

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $25.38 and last traded at $25.44. 309,872 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 900,401 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CDNA has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research raised CareDx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on CareDx from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of CareDx from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of CareDx in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CareDx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.60.

Stock Report on CareDx

CareDx Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.68 and its 200-day moving average is $19.55.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $92.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.20 million. CareDx had a negative net margin of 53.73% and a negative return on equity of 53.65%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CareDx, Inc will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Peter Maag sold 35,552 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $1,174,638.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 330,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,903,992.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CareDx news, insider Alexander L. Johnson sold 34,231 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total value of $1,148,450.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 284,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,561,179.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter Maag sold 35,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $1,174,638.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 330,024 shares in the company, valued at $10,903,992.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,340 shares of company stock worth $3,025,415 over the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of CareDx

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in CareDx by 1,021.8% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CareDx during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. nVerses Capital LLC grew its holdings in CareDx by 175.0% in the 3rd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CareDx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in CareDx by 10,267.2% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 18,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 18,481 shares in the last quarter.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers in the United States and internationally. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

See Also

