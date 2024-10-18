CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CDNA. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on CareDx from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research upgraded CareDx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of CareDx in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price target on CareDx from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CareDx in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CareDx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.60.

CDNA opened at $24.48 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.55. CareDx has a 1-year low of $4.80 and a 1-year high of $34.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 1.77.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $92.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.20 million. CareDx had a negative net margin of 53.73% and a negative return on equity of 53.65%. Equities analysts forecast that CareDx will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Alexander L. Johnson sold 34,231 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total value of $1,148,450.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 284,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,561,179.65. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CareDx news, insider Alexander L. Johnson sold 34,231 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total transaction of $1,148,450.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 284,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,561,179.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alexander L. Johnson sold 21,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total value of $702,327.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 284,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,284,746.14. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,340 shares of company stock worth $3,025,415. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDNA. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of CareDx by 1,021.8% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in CareDx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. nVerses Capital LLC increased its holdings in CareDx by 175.0% during the 3rd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CareDx in the second quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 10,267.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 18,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 18,481 shares in the last quarter.

CareDx, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers in the United States and internationally. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

