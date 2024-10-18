Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $21.70 and last traded at $21.70, with a volume of 485057 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.18.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com raised Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.50.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.19, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.76.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $122.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.76 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.77% and a net margin of 15.69%. On average, research analysts predict that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Steve Miller sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $3,052,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 675,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,738,773.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director David S. Tierney sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $301,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 348,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,012,367.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steve Miller sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $3,052,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 675,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,738,773.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 201,058 shares of company stock valued at $4,018,188 in the last 90 days. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPRX. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $738,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $328,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,000,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699 shares in the last quarter. 79.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

