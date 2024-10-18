Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Shares Sold by AlphaMark Advisors LLC

AlphaMark Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celanese in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Celanese during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 3,933.3% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celanese in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Celanese alerts:

Celanese Stock Performance

NYSE CE opened at $135.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $129.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.30. Celanese Co. has a 12-month low of $110.76 and a 12-month high of $172.16.

Celanese Announces Dividend

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 18.24%. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. Research analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 10.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Celanese from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $156.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Celanese from $142.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Celanese from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. KeyCorp cut Celanese from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Celanese from $167.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.87.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Celanese

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Scott A. Richardson sold 4,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.51, for a total transaction of $605,459.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 69,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,033,840.54. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Celanese Profile

(Free Report)

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.