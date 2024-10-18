Centamin (LON:CEY) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Centamin plc (LON:CEY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 159 ($2.08) and last traded at GBX 158 ($2.06), with a volume of 5671189 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 153.80 ($2.01).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on CEY. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.09) price target on shares of Centamin in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.96) price objective on shares of Centamin in a report on Tuesday, September 10th.

Centamin Stock Up 1.5 %

Centamin Increases Dividend

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,290.00, a P/E/G ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 139.86 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 128.79.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is a boost from Centamin’s previous dividend of $0.02. Centamin’s payout ratio is 6,000.00%.

Centamin Company Profile

Centamin plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mining, and development of gold and precious metals in Egypt, Côte d'Ivoire, Burkina Faso, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

