Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Price Target Cut to $14.00

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Certara from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Certara from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Certara in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Certara from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.08.

Get Certara alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CERT

Certara Price Performance

NASDAQ CERT opened at $11.57 on Tuesday. Certara has a 1 year low of $10.35 and a 1 year high of $19.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). Certara had a negative net margin of 21.64% and a positive return on equity of 3.03%. The firm had revenue of $93.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Certara’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Certara will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Certara

In other Certara news, insider Patrick F. Smith sold 5,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total transaction of $59,661.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,503.73. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Leif E. Pedersen sold 51,224 shares of Certara stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total value of $578,318.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,658.16. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick F. Smith sold 5,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total value of $59,661.27. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,503.73. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Certara by 4.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Certara by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 77,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Certara by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 54,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in shares of Certara by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 93,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Certara during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Certara Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for model-informed drug development, as well as biosimulation solution used to predict both pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.