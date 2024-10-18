Chainbing Price Tops $0.12 on Exchanges (CBG)

Chainbing (CBG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 18th. One Chainbing token can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000181 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Chainbing has traded up 3.3% against the dollar. Chainbing has a market capitalization of $62.27 million and approximately $27,191.33 worth of Chainbing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Chainbing

Chainbing was first traded on July 28th, 2020. Chainbing’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 503,420,200 tokens. The official website for Chainbing is www.chainbing.io. Chainbing’s official Twitter account is @chain_bing and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Chainbing is medium.com/@chainbing.

Buying and Selling Chainbing

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainbing is dedicated to storing, indexing, analyzing, and sharing data on the blockchain to provide users with fast and accurate information.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainbing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chainbing should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chainbing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

