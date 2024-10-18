Chainbing Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $62.28 Million (CBG)

Chainbing (CBG) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. Over the last week, Chainbing has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar. Chainbing has a market capitalization of $62.28 million and approximately $27,191.33 worth of Chainbing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chainbing token can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000180 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000088 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.44 or 0.00249902 BTC.

Chainbing Token Profile

Chainbing’s genesis date was July 28th, 2020. Chainbing’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 503,420,200 tokens. The official website for Chainbing is www.chainbing.io. Chainbing’s official Twitter account is @chain_bing and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Chainbing is medium.com/@chainbing.

Buying and Selling Chainbing

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainbing is dedicated to storing, indexing, analyzing, and sharing data on the blockchain to provide users with fast and accurate information.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainbing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chainbing should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chainbing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

