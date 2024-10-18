CHB Investment Group LLC Acquires Shares of 6,549 Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

CHB Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,554,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VB opened at $242.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $242.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.67.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

