CHB Investment Group LLC Makes New $3.10 Million Investment in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

CHB Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 30,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,104,000. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF comprises 1.6% of CHB Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 5,300.0% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $46,000.

NYSEARCA STIP opened at $101.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.81. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $96.74 and a twelve month high of $101.52.

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

